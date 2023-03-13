9,673 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 561.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,468 shares of company stock worth $1,062,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.