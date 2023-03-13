AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AAR were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AAR by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,970.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR Trading Down 2.5 %

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.58. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Articles

