Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $145.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

