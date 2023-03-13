Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 3,238 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,173.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

