Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,887.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,615,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,859.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,883,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

