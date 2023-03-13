AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 18,695 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,494,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock worth $120,213,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

