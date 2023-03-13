Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 13,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 11,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a PE ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

