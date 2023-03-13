Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $90.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

