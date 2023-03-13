Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

