Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Brian C. White Sells 1,224 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ambarella Trading Down 4.8 %
AMBA stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,092,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
Further Reading
