American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,013,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of American Assets Trust worth $257,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Assets Trust Stock Down 7.4 %

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.82%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Further Reading

