Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

