Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gateway Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.