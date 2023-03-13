Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,557,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,618 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,288,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

