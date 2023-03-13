Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,186,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $163,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 341,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,530 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 91.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

