Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.54. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.