Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.7% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

