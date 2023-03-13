Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,530 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

