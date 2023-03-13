Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Andrew J. Harmening Buys 4,850 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.7 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

