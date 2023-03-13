Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $42,940,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186,123 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 165,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 136,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ATKR opened at $138.66 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

