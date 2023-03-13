Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $243.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.