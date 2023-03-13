Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $163.91 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $163,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 212.0% during the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

