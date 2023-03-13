Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 28,524 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $41,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Belden by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Belden Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BDC stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.