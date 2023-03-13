Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $41,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $311.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.