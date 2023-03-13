Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $41,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

