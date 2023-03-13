Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $40,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,492 shares of company stock worth $2,479,912 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.5 %

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

