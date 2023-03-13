Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,267,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $40,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

