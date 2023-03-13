Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.21 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $37,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of AVAV opened at $90.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -258.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

