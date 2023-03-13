Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.91 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $38,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 146,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,564.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $90.13 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

