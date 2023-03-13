Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.95 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $39,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 936.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

