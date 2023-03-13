Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.89 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $40,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 155,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,802,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,464,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,057,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $124.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.86. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Balchem Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

