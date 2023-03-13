Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.15 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $41,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Celsius by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

