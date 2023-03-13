Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.45 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $41,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.