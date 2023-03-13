Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.64 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 577,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $42,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 881,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,320,000 after acquiring an additional 166,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $76.79 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

