Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Materion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Materion Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $118.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

