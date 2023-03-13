Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,143 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $37,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 7.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

