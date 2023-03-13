Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $40,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $102.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

