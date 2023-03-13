Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 809,606 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $38,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,427 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.