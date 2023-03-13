Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $37,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GSG opened at $20.13 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

