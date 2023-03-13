Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $90.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a PE ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

