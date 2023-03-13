Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,306 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a PE ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

