Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

