BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $262,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Price Performance
IPGP stock opened at $118.13 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics
In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.