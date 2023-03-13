BlackRock Inc. Has $258.38 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PVH worth $258,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $121,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PVH by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 926,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after buying an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 7,668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after buying an additional 421,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,488,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at PVH

PVH Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PVH opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

