BlackRock Inc. Has $276.44 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of GMS worth $276,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after buying an additional 594,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth $9,430,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 167.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 207,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

GMS opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,468 shares of company stock worth $1,062,921 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

