BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,628,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $262,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 854,074 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Stories

