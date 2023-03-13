BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,798,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,350,230 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $252,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BLMN stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

