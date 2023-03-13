BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,515,949 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,383,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,515,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $255,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

