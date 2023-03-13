BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,829 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,856,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $250,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
