BlackRock Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Lindsay worth $271,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 123,619 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1,276.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 6,016.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.99. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

